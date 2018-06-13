Matco Fixed Income Fund
MATFI:CN
10.05
CAD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.94 - 10.08
前日終値
10.05
52週レンジ
9.94 - 10.08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.05
資産総額 (CAD) ( -)
-
設定日
02/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Matco Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide an optimal level of income with some potential for capital appreciation while preserving capital. The Fund invests primarily in Canadian dollar-denominated investment grade debt instruments.
住所Matco Financial Inc
400, 407 - 8th Avenue SW,
Calgary, Alberta
T2P 1E5
Canada
電話番号1-877-539-5743
Webサイト
-