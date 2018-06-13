Matco Balanced Fund
MATBL:CN
10.18
CAD
0.02
0.20%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.89 - 10.20
前日終値
10.20
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.18
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2017)
33.140
設定日
02/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Matco Balanced Fund is a open-end Fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's objective is to seek a balance of long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing in a Canadian-focused portfolio of equities and fixed income instruments, diversified across investment styles and market capitalization, geographic regions, asset classes, and sectors.
住所Matco Financial Inc
400, 407 - 8th Avenue SW,
Calgary, Alberta
T2P 1E5
Canada
電話番号1-877-539-5743
Webサイト
-