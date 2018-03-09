TRI Tradition FI Multimercad
LYONNA:BZ
80.3826
BRL
0.0187
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
74.2762 - 80.3826
1年トータルリターン
8.22%
年初来リターン
1.13%
前日終値
80.3639
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
80.38259
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
13.416
設定日
10/01/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK690488:COR
|500.00
|4.69 百万
|35.02
|
EK033573:COR
|299.00
|2.80 百万
|20.94
|
ITAURFC:BZ
Itau Private Renda Fixa Cred
|65.08 千
|1.28 百万
|9.59
|
EK904757:COR
|29.00
|272.00 千
|2.03
|
MELDILP:BZ
BNY Mellon ARX FI Renda Fixa
|482.00
|1.90 千
|0.01
企業概要
Tri Tradition FIM CP is a open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所BNY Mellon Servicos Financeiros DTVM
Av Pres Wilson, 231 11 andar
20030-905, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3219-2555
Webサイト
-