TRI Tradition FI Multimercad

LYONNA:BZ
80.3826
BRL
0.0187
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
74.2762 - 80.3826
1年トータルリターン
8.22%
年初来リターン
1.13%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
80.3639
52週レンジ
74.2762 - 80.3826
1年トータルリターン
8.32%
年初来リターン
1.13%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
80.38259
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
13.416
設定日
10/01/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK690488:COR
500.00 4.69 百万 35.02
EK033573:COR
299.00 2.80 百万 20.94
ITAURFC:BZ
Itau Private Renda Fixa Cred
65.08 千 1.28 百万 9.59
EK904757:COR
29.00 272.00 千 2.03
MELDILP:BZ
BNY Mellon ARX FI Renda Fixa
482.00 1.90 千 0.01
企業概要
Tri Tradition FIM CP is a open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所
BNY Mellon Servicos Financeiros DTVM
Av Pres Wilson, 231 11 andar
20030-905, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-3219-2555
Webサイト
-