Ggr FIC FIM Macro

LYONFIC:BZ
Liquidated
LYONFIC:BZ 清算済
BRL
商品分類
Fund of Funds
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (千 BRL) ( 03/13/2018)
813.322
設定日
12/27/2012
直近配当額 ( 03/15/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.08%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AAAFALL:BZ
AAA Allocation FICFI Multime
18.54 千 740.14 千 91.14
ITCUSTO:BZ
Itau Custodia Renda Fixa Cur
2.86 千 60.10 千 7.40
GBXMFIM:BZ
Ggr FI Renda Fixa Referencia
10.34 千 17.80 千 2.19
企業概要
GBX FIC FI Multimercado Macro is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所
GGR Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Rua Joaquim Floriano, 466 #1004
04534-002
Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-5186-9999
Webサイト
http://www.gbxasset.com/index.php?