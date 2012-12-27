Ggr FIC FIM Macro
LYONFIC:BZ
Liquidated
BRL
商品分類
Fund of Funds
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (千 BRL) ( 03/13/2018)
813.322
設定日
12/27/2012
直近配当額 ( 03/15/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.08%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AAAFALL:BZ
AAA Allocation FICFI Multime
|18.54 千
|740.14 千
|91.14
|
ITCUSTO:BZ
Itau Custodia Renda Fixa Cur
|2.86 千
|60.10 千
|7.40
|
GBXMFIM:BZ
Ggr FI Renda Fixa Referencia
|10.34 千
|17.80 千
|2.19
企業概要
GBX FIC FI Multimercado Macro is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所GGR Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Rua Joaquim Floriano, 466 #1004
04534-002
Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5186-9999