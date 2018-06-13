Lynx Multimercado Credito Pr

LYNXMCP:BZ
25.92
BRL
0.01
0.02%
2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
24.10 - 25.92
1年トータルリターン
7.62%
年初来リターン
2.82%
前日終値
25.92
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
25.92286
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/13/2018)
171.105
設定日
01/08/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ITASRFX:BZ
Bradesco FI RF CP Lp Baoba
3.61 百万 96.00 百万 56.38
HYPERION:BZ
Bnp Paribas Hyperion FIM CP
34.23 百万 50.65 百万 29.75
BNPRUBI:BZ
BNP Paribas Rubi FIC FI Rend
143.15 千 20.96 百万 12.31
EFFICAX:BZ
Efficax FIC FI Renda Fixa Cr
48.50 千 200.79 千 0.12
企業概要
Lynx Multimercado Credito Privado FIC FI is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所
Pragma Gestao de Patrimonio
Av Brig Faria Lima, 2179 Andar 8
01451-001, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-3035-1550
Webサイト
www.pragmapatrimonio.com.br