Lynx II Multimercado Credito
LYNXII:BZ
7.50
BRL
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
7.02 - 7.51
1年トータルリターン
6.81%
年初来リターン
1.21%
前日終値
7.50
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
7.497591
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/13/2018)
1.102
設定日
01/17/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.04%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EFFICAX:BZ
Efficax FIC FI Renda Fixa Cr
|257.00 千
|1.08 百万
|98.14
|
FIDC472:BZ
FIDC Multisetorial BVA Maste
|5.00 千
|32.74 千
|2.97
企業概要
Lynx II Multimercado Credito Privado FIC FI is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Pragma Gestao de Patrimonio
Av Brig Faria Lima, 2179 Andar 8
01451-001, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3035-1550
Webサイトwww.pragmapatrimonio.com.br