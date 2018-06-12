Banyan Multimercado Credito
LYNXIFF:BZ
12.95
BRL
0.01
0.05%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
12.18 - 12.95
1年トータルリターン
6.38%
年初来リターン
2.40%
前日終値
12.94
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
12.94554
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
42.672
設定日
09/01/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.36%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PPWFIRF:BZ
Western Asset PPW FI Renda F
|17.95 千
|32.45 百万
|90.91
|
MLTSTRL:BZ
Quata Multisetorial FIC FI M
|795.60 千
|1.53 百万
|4.28
|
PRASSFM:BZ
Prass FIC FI Multimercado Cr
|791.51 千
|1.53 百万
|4.27
|
EFFICAX:BZ
Efficax FIC FI Renda Fixa Cr
|49.66 千
|205.59 千
|0.58
企業概要
Banyan Multimercado Credito Privado FIC FI is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Pragma Gestao de Patrimonio
Av Brig Faria Lima, 2179 Andar 8
01451-001, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3035-1550
Webサイトwww.pragmapatrimonio.com.br