Lynx Prime Opportunities Fun
LYNPOC2:SJ
2,851.45
ZAr
更新日時 2018/08/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
2,718.66 - 2,970.77
1年トータルリターン
3.22%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/08/2018)
2,851.45
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 09/13/2018)
67.352
設定日
08/01/2016
直近配当額 ( 03/05/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lynx Prime Opportunities Fund of Funds is an open-end fund incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is to generate above average growth over the medium to long-term. The Fund will invest in collective investment funds registered in South Africa or in territories with a satisfactory regulatory environment. The Fund will chose collective funds that invest in equities, property and bonds.
住所Prime Collective Investment Schemes
Suite 7, 1st Floor, Building B
Hurlingham Office Park 59 Woodlands
59 Woodlands Ave Hurlingham Manor
Sandton 2196
電話番号TEL.: +27 10 594-21-18
Webサイトwww.primeinvestments.co.za