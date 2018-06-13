Lynx Prime Cautious Fund of
LYNPCA1:SJ
1,882.32
ZAr
1.08
0.06%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,809.89 - 1,901.59
1年トータルリターン
7.25%
年初来リターン
3.39%
前日終値
1,881.24
52週レンジ
1,809.89 - 1,901.59
1年トータルリターン
7.25%
年初来リターン
3.39%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,882.32
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 06/13/2018)
232.186
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 03/05/2018)
34.300563
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.64%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lynx Prime Cautious Fund of Funds is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Africa. The Funds objective is to maintain a consistent growth rate of inflation plus 3% over a rolling 3-year period. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of collective investments.
住所Prime Collective Investment Schemes
Suite 7, 1st Floor, Building B
Hurlingham Office Park 59 Woodlands
59 Woodlands Ave Hurlingham Manor
Sandton 2196
電話番号TEL.: +27 10 594-21-18
Webサイトwww.primeinvestments.co.za