Lynx Prime Balanced Fund of
LYNPBB1:SJ
2,887.57
ZAr
更新日時 2018/06/06
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
2,769.78 - 2,970.58
1年トータルリターン
5.26%
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/06/2018)
2,887.57
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 06/06/2018)
419.210
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 03/05/2018)
23.812992
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.65%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lynx Prime Balanced Fund of Funds is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Africa. The aim of the Fund is to maintain a consistent growth rate of inflation plus 6% over a 3-year period. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of collective investments. The Fund will have an equity exposure of between 40% and 65%.
住所Prime Collective Investment Schemes
Suite 7, 1st Floor, Building B
Hurlingham Office Park 59 Woodlands
59 Woodlands Ave Hurlingham Manor
Sandton 2196
電話番号TEL.: +27 10 594-21-18
Webサイトwww.primeinvestments.co.za