Lynx Prime Global Diversifie
LYNGLDB:SJ
242.23
ZAr
0.84
0.35%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
235.71 - 287.72
1年トータルリターン
-10.40%
前日終値
241.39
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
242.23
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 03/12/2018)
362.079
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 09/05/2017)
0.008386
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.01%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lynx Prime Global Diversified Fund of Funds is an open-end fund incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is to seek above average returns with below average risk. The Fund invests in a flexible cambination of rand and foreign denominated portfolios.
住所Prime Collective Investment Schemes
Suite 7, 1st Floor, Building B
Hurlingham Office Park 59 Woodlands
59 Woodlands Ave Hurlingham Manor
Sandton 2196
電話番号TEL.: +27 10 594-21-18
Webサイトwww.primeinvestments.co.za