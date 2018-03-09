Lyxor International Asset Ma
LYMSE18:FP
33.38
EUR
0.07
0.21%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
32.44 - 36.21
1年トータルリターン
-0.19%
年初来リターン
-2.18%
前日終値
33.31
1年トータルリターン
0.36%
年初来リターン
-2.18%
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
33.378
資産総額 (十億 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
2.275
設定日
09/17/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-
企業概要
Feeder Lyxor Euro Stoxx 50 is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to invest up to 100% of its assets in the master fund, Lyxor UCITS ETF Euro Stoxx 50, which in turn invests its assets in European equities .
住所Lyxor International Asset Management
Tour Societe Generale
17 cours Valmy
92800 Puteaux
France
電話番号33-8-10-86-87-88
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com