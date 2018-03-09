Lyxor International Asset Ma
LYMDACP:FP
64.55
EUR
0.03
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
62.50 - 67.82
1年トータルリターン
2.98%
年初来リターン
-2.76%
前日終値
64.52
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
64.55
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
8.677
設定日
02/22/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
Murano Diversifie Actions is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to allow investors to benefit from 3 indices. The Fund will have exposure to 50% DJ Euro Stoxx 50, 25% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, and 25% EuroMTS Global Index. The Fund will primarily invest its assets in equities eligible for the PEA.
