Lyxor International Asset Ma

LYMDACP:FP
64.55
EUR
0.03
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
62.50 - 67.82
1年トータルリターン
2.98%
年初来リターン
-2.76%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
64.52
52週レンジ
62.50 - 67.82
1年トータルリターン
3.03%
年初来リターン
-2.76%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
64.55
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
8.677
設定日
02/22/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
Murano Diversifie Actions is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to allow investors to benefit from 3 indices. The Fund will have exposure to 50% DJ Euro Stoxx 50, 25% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, and 25% EuroMTS Global Index. The Fund will primarily invest its assets in equities eligible for the PEA.
住所
Lyxor International Asset Management
Tour Societe Generale
17 cours Valmy
92800 Puteaux
France
電話番号
33-8-10-86-87-88
Webサイト
www.lyxor.com