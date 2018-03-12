Natixis International Funds
LYMBDIU:ID
14.00
USD
0.02
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
12.84 - 14.16
1年トータルリターン
8.95%
年初来リターン
0.86%
前日終値
13.98
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
14
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
156.343
設定日
10/12/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.90%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828T4:GOV
|4.70 千
|4.66 百万
|4.62
|
JV503423:COR
|2.94 千
|3.68 百万
|3.64
|
912828S2:GOV
|3.60 千
|3.45 百万
|3.41
|
9128282R:GOV
|2.53 千
|2.43 百万
|2.41
|
AL997549:COR
|1.97 千
|2.39 百万
|2.36
|
9128282D:GOV
|2.23 千
|2.09 百万
|2.07
|
ED335706:COR
|176.00 千
|2.01 百万
|1.99
|
EI513049:COR
|154.00 千
|1.75 百万
|1.73
|
912828X3:GOV
|1.64 千
|1.64 百万
|1.62
|
912828P8:GOV
|1.65 千
|1.59 百万
|1.58
企業概要
Natixis Loomis Sayles Global Opportunistic Bond is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to achieve a high total investment return. The Fund invests in investment grade fixed income securities denominated in various currencies, including US Dollar, or in multi currency units.The fund seeks to track the performance of a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所First Floor
Fitzwilton House
Wilton Place
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号Not Disclosed
Webサイトwww.nam.natixis.com