Newcits Irl II Plc - Lutetia
LYLMAIU:ID
104.9108
USD
0.0769
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
102.8427 - 105.1238
1年トータルリターン
1.71%
年初来リターン
0.86%
前日終値
104.8339
ファンド分類
Event Driven Merger Arbitrage
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
104.9108
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/06/2018)
336.823
設定日
07/03/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JEAN-FRANCOIS COMTE / FABRICE SEIMAN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lyxor Newcits IRL II Plc - Lutetia Merger Arbitrage Fund is a merger arbitrage open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective of the Fund is to obtain an absolute return uncorrelated from the markets, with a low volatility. The Fund invests in European and North American stocks subject to friendly takeover bids, using a statistical and fundamental approach.
住所Lyxor Asset Management Ireland Ltd
3rd Floor, IFSC House,
IFSC,
Dublin 1
Ireland
電話番号353-1-6750-300
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com