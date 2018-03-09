Lyxor Newcits Irl II PLC-Lyx
LYKGSAE:ID
100.4973
EUR
0.4784
0.48%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
89.6478 - 102.3791
1年トータルリターン
7.09%
年初来リターン
3.62%
前日終値
100.0189
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
100.4973
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
8.171
設定日
08/08/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lyxor / Kingdon Global Long-Short Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek to achieve attractive returns, over market cycles with a strong focus on capital preservation through diversification, risk management and stock selection. The Fund invest in publicly-traded equity securities and equity derivatives in global Markets.
住所Lyxor Asset Management
17 Cours Valmy
Tour Societe Generale
92800 Puteaux
France
電話番号44-20-7762-5703
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com