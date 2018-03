企業概要

Lyxor Index Fund - Lyxor Euro Stoxx 300 (DR) is a Sicav incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to track the DJ EuroStoxx Total Return (Net Dividend) Index as closely as possible. The Fund invests its assets in equities making up the Index. The Fund invests at least 75% of its assets in equities issued by companies incorporated in the European Union, Norway or Iceland.