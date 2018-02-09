Lyxor Newcits IRL II Public
LYHMIAE:ID
95.3270
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/09
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
92.7982 - 99.1405
1年トータルリターン
-4.55%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/09/2018)
95.327
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 02/13/2018)
8.694
設定日
01/11/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
LYXOR / Harmonic Macro Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek capital appreciation over the medium to long term. The Fund invests globally in the fixed income markets, interest rates markets, currency markets, and equity markets.
住所Lyxor Asset Management
17 Cours Valmy
Tour Societe Generale
92800 Puteaux
France
電話番号44-20-7762-5703
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com