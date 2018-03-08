Lyxor Newcits Irl II PLC-Lyx
LYEFDRU:ID
100.0248
USD
0.0449
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
99.9598 - 101.9527
1年トータルリターン
-1.17%
年初来リターン
-0.63%
前日終値
100.0697
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
100.0248
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
88.683
設定日
12/29/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lyxor Evolution Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek capital appreciation over the medium to long term. The Fund invests in various discretionary investment strategies, primarily in fixed income strategies.
住所Lyxor Asset Management
17 Cours Valmy
Tour Societe Generale
92800 Puteaux
France
電話番号44-20-7762-5703
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com