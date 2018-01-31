Lyford Diversified Global Fu
LYDCNES:BM
969.26
EUR
更新日時 2018/01/31
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
969.26 - 992.42
1年トータルリターン
-2.92%
年初来リターン
-0.73%
52週レンジ
969.26 - 992.42
1年トータルリターン
-3.03%
年初来リターン
-0.73%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 01/31/2018)
969.26
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 11/30/2017)
12.759
設定日
11/30/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lyford Diversified Global Fund SAC-Conservative EUR Subfund is an open-end fund incorporated in Bahamas. The Fund's objective is to achieve moderate long-term capital appreciation and income commensurate with reasonable risk. The Fund invests in fixed income securities, equities, Exchange Traded Sub-Funds (ETFs), mutual Funds, derivatives and commodities.
住所c/o Deltec Bank and Trust Limited
Deltec House, Lyford Cay
P.O. Box N-3229
Nassau
Bahamas
電話番号1-242-302-4100
Webサイトwww.deltecbank.com