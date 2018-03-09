企業概要

Feeder Lyxor CAC 40 is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to replicate the CAC 40 Gross Total Return Index. The Fund invests at least 85% of its assets in the master fund, Lyxor UCITS ETF CAC 40, which in turn invests in equities making up the Index, as well as in other European equities.