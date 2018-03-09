Lyxor International Asset Ma
LYCAC19:FP
51.73
EUR
0.20
0.39%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
48.84 - 54.36
1年トータルリターン
5.38%
年初来リターン
-0.73%
前日終値
51.53
52週レンジ
48.84 - 54.36
1年トータルリターン
5.80%
年初来リターン
-0.73%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Blend Large Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
France
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
51.7327
資産総額 (十億 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
2.199
設定日
10/06/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-
企業概要
Feeder Lyxor CAC 40 is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to replicate the CAC 40 Gross Total Return Index. The Fund invests at least 85% of its assets in the master fund, Lyxor UCITS ETF CAC 40, which in turn invests in equities making up the Index, as well as in other European equities.
住所Lyxor International Asset Management
Tour Societe Generale
17 cours Valmy
92800 Puteaux
France
電話番号33-8-10-86-87-88
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com