Votorantim IF 088 Renda Fixa
LXXXVIII:BZ
1.47
BRL
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.35 - 1.47
1年トータルリターン
9.38%
年初来リターン
1.04%
前日終値
1.47
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.471518
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
6.687
設定日
03/18/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AO355335:COR
|18.00
|168.79 千
|1.68
企業概要
Votorantim IF 088 Renda Fixa FI Credito Privado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities that are related to domestic interest rates and/or price indexes, directly or through derivatives.
住所Votorantim Asset Management DTVM Ltd
Av. Roque Petroni Jr. 999, 10 Andar
04707-910 Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5185-1603
Webサイトwww.vam.com.br