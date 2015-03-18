Votorantim IF 082 Renda Fixa

LXXXII:BZ
Liquidated
LXXXII:BZ 清算済
BRL
商品分類
Open-End Fund
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (千 BRL) ( 04/27/2018)
3.349
設定日
03/18/2015
直近配当額 ( 05/08/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AO355335:COR
18.00 169.69 千 5.31
企業概要
Votorantim IF 082 Renda Fixa FI Credito Privado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities that are related to domestic interest rates and/or price indexes, directly or through derivatives.
住所
Votorantim Asset Management DTVM Ltd
Av. Roque Petroni Jr. 999, 10 Andar
04707-910 Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-5185-1603
Webサイト
www.vam.com.br