Luxembourg Placement Fund -
LXTOPIB:LX
1,404.96
EUR
0.15
0.01%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,347.91 - 1,421.08
1年トータルリターン
1.62%
年初来リターン
0.83%
前日終値
1,404.81
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,404.96
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
140.507
設定日
11/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.91%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SSAC:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCI ACWI UCITS ETF U
|94.50 千
|3.68 百万
|2.60
|
SX5EEX:GR
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ ﾕｰﾛ･ｽﾄｯｸｽ50 DE
|88.10 千
|3.10 百万
|2.20
|
STHY:LN
ﾋﾟﾑｺ短期ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ債ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽETF
|24.25 千
|2.30 百万
|1.63
|
EQUFLYA:LX
Equityflex FCP
|1.77 千
|2.11 百万
|1.49
|
EK769119:COR
|2.10 千
|2.04 百万
|1.44
|
PNAMRSU:ID
ﾎﾟｰﾗｰ･ｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ北米ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|98.00 千
|1.90 百万
|1.35
|
JBEQEMK:LX
Multicooperation Sicav- JB E
|16.71 千
|1.75 百万
|1.24
|
RTYS:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ﾗｯｾﾙ2000 UCITS ETF
|28.10 千
|1.71 百万
|1.21
|
COMF:LN
L&G長期ｵｰﾙ･ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨｰｽﾞUCITS E
|130.40 千
|1.70 百万
|1.20
|
NUSHYDU:ID
ﾉﾑﾗ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ･ｱｲﾙﾗﾝﾄﾞ:ﾉﾑﾗ米国ﾊｲ･
|15.80 千
|1.66 百万
|1.17
企業概要
Luxembourg Placement Fund - Top Invest is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is an optimal return on investment in conjunction with liquidity and risk management. The Fund invests globally in equity and equity related securities as well as in bonds and fixed income securities/related financial papers and certain derivative instruments.
住所Luxembourg Placement Fund Mgmt. Co.
291, route d'Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号41-1-235-36-36
Webサイトwww.ubs.com