Luxembourg Placement Fund -
LXSOLIT:LX
1,385.44
EUR
0.02
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,381.92 - 1,476.32
1年トータルリターン
-3.67%
年初来リターン
-2.23%
前日終値
1,385.46
52週レンジ
1,381.92 - 1,476.32
1年トータルリターン
-3.66%
年初来リターン
-2.23%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Mortgage-Backed
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,385.44
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
70.254
設定日
10/08/2004
直近配当額 ( 12/14/2017)
10.2575
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.74%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ZGCAMIA:GR
Zantke Global Credit AMI
|62.00 千
|6.26 百万
|8.54
|
ACIFKVR:GR
ACATIS IfKﾊﾞﾘｭｰ･ﾚﾝﾃﾝUI
|119.45 千
|6.25 百万
|8.53
|
4GLD:GR
ｾﾄﾗ･ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞ
|176.00 千
|6.09 百万
|8.31
|
PUAIEHA:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺGISｱﾝｺﾝｽﾄﾚｲﾝﾄﾞ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|292.10 千
|3.68 百万
|5.02
|
IDTP:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾄﾞﾙTIPS UCITS ETF
|18.30 千
|3.03 百万
|4.14
|
LOYSMHA:GR
ﾛｲｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ
|12.00 千
|3.00 百万
|4.10
|
LOYSGSS:LX
LOYS Sicav - LOYS Global Sys
|95.00 千
|2.97 百万
|4.05
|
PIMGIIE:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺGISｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ投資適格ｸﾚｼﾞｯﾄ
|238.70 千
|2.90 百万
|3.96
|
UNACATB:GR
Acatis Aktien Global Fund UI
|150.00
|2.83 百万
|3.86
|
PIMIGIA:ID
PIMCO GIS US Investment Grad
|297.00 千
|2.54 百万
|3.46
企業概要
Luxembourg Placement Fund - Solitaer II is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to maximize capital appreciation while maintaing liquidity and security of the Fund's assets. The Fund invests in equity and equity-related securities, fixed-income securities as well as liquid assets.
住所Luxembourg Placement Fund Mgmt. Co.
291, route d'Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号41-1-235-36-36
Webサイトwww.ubs.com