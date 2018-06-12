Santander FIC FI Multimercad
LXSCRPR:BZ
21.04
BRL
0.01
0.04%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
19.67 - 21.06
1年トータルリターン
7.00%
年初来リターン
2.37%
前日終値
21.03
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
21.04002
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
92.203
設定日
11/03/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
EDUARDO ALVES DE CASTRO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.24%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SANTBAT:BZ
Santander FI Titulos Publico
|1.52 百万
|48.93 百万
|53.40
|
REALFRF:BZ
Santander FI Absoluto Top Re
|157.76 千
|39.80 百万
|43.43
|
ABNAFIA:BZ
Santander FI IBrX Acoes
|2.00 千
|2.52 百万
|2.75
|
TOPRFB5:BZ
Santander FI Ima B 5 Top Ren
|22.67 千
|392.57 千
|0.43
企業概要
Santander FIC FI Multimercado LXS Credito Privado is an open-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other mutual funds. This Fund complies with the provisions of Resolution 3.792/2009 of National Monetary Council.
住所Santander Brasil Gestao de Recursos
Av Pres Juscelino Kubitschek
2041 E 2235 Bloco A 18 Andar
Vila Olimpia
Sao Paulo, SP
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.santander.com.br