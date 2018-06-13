Luxembourg Selection Fund -
LXSBSEC:LX
20.33
CHF
0.04
0.20%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
16.14 - 25.45
1年トータルリターン
25.96%
年初来リターン
-10.04%
前日終値
20.29
52週レンジ
16.14 - 25.45
1年トータルリターン
22.69%
年初来リターン
-10.04%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Energy Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
20.33
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
53.425
設定日
09/15/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.88%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
S92:GR
ＳＭＡソーラー･テクノロジー
|81.00 千
|4.42 百万
|8.53
|
968:HK
信義光能[ｼﾝｲｰ･ｿｰﾗｰ]
|8.60 百万
|3.96 百万
|7.64
|
SEDG:US
ｿｰﾗｰｴｯｼﾞﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰ
|110.00 千
|3.95 百万
|7.62
|
JKS:US
晶科能源控股[ｼﾞﾝｺｿｰﾗｰ]
|170.00 千
|3.78 百万
|7.29
|
CSIQ:US
ｶﾅﾃﾞｨｱﾝ･ｿｰﾗｰ
|240.00 千
|3.70 百万
|7.14
|
FSLR:US
ファーストソーラー
|34.00 千
|2.28 百万
|4.41
|
RUN:US
ｻﾝﾗﾝ
|360.00 千
|2.28 百万
|4.40
|
WCH:GR
ﾜｯｶｰ･ｹﾐｰ
|10.50 千
|2.11 百万
|4.08
|
010060:KS
OCI
|13.00 千
|2.06 百万
|3.97
|
750:HK
中国興業太陽能技術控股[ﾁｬｲﾅ･
|5.00 百万
|2.05 百万
|3.95
企業概要
Luxembourg Selection Fund - Active Solar is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to increase long-term value by investing at least two thirds of assets in shares of companies which activity is mainly linked to the solar energy industry. The Fund's strategy is to invest in the best solar energy sector companies based on detailed fundamental analysis.
住所Luxembourg Selection Fund
33A avenue J.F. Kennedy
1855 Luxemburg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-4512-12145
Webサイト
-