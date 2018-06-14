Lux-Pension Marche Monetaire
LXPENMM:LX
119.90
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 14:59 JST 2018/06/14
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/14/2018)
79.107
設定日
10/14/2002
52週レンジ
119.89 - 121.10
前日終値
119.90
1年トータルリターン
-1.00%
年初来リターン
-0.51%
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ110245:COR
|4.00 千
|4.00 百万
|5.16
|
EJ972145:COR
|3.70 千
|3.79 百万
|4.88
|
EK014224:COR
|3.50 千
|3.59 百万
|4.63
|
AL418465:COR
|3.50 千
|3.51 百万
|4.52
|
EK851031:COR
|3.50 千
|3.50 百万
|4.51
|
LW700448:COR
|3.10 千
|3.11 百万
|4.00
|
EK052196:COR
|3.00 千
|3.04 百万
|3.92
|
EJ238559:COR
|3.00 千
|3.03 百万
|3.90
|
JK467444:COR
|3.00 千
|3.03 百万
|3.90
|
EJ658773:COR
|3.00 千
|3.01 百万
|3.88
企業概要
Lux-Pension Marche Monetaire is a SICAV incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital preservation through investments in money market instruments. The Fund will invest at least 20% of its assets in money markets and other short-term debt securities with a remainder life of 12 months or less.
住所Lux-Pension
1, Place de Metz
L-1930 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-40-15-1
Webサイトwww.bcee.lu