Lux-Pension Marche Monetaire

LXPENMM:LX
119.90
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 14:59 JST 2018/06/14
前日終値
119.90
52週レンジ
119.89 - 121.10
1年トータルリターン
-1.00%
年初来リターン
-0.51%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 06/14/2018)
79.107
設定日
10/14/2002
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ110245:COR
4.00 千 4.00 百万 5.16
EJ972145:COR
3.70 千 3.79 百万 4.88
EK014224:COR
3.50 千 3.59 百万 4.63
AL418465:COR
3.50 千 3.51 百万 4.52
EK851031:COR
3.50 千 3.50 百万 4.51
LW700448:COR
3.10 千 3.11 百万 4.00
EK052196:COR
3.00 千 3.04 百万 3.92
EJ238559:COR
3.00 千 3.03 百万 3.90
JK467444:COR
3.00 千 3.03 百万 3.90
EJ658773:COR
3.00 千 3.01 百万 3.88
企業概要
Lux-Pension Marche Monetaire is a SICAV incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital preservation through investments in money market instruments. The Fund will invest at least 20% of its assets in money markets and other short-term debt securities with a remainder life of 12 months or less.
住所
Lux-Pension
1, Place de Metz
L-1930 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
352-40-15-1
Webサイト
www.bcee.lu