Luxicav Plus - Absolute Retu
LXPABRI:LX
179.25
EUR
更新日時 2018/09/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
178.55 - 189.04
1年トータルリターン
-2.50%
年初来リターン
-4.30%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/10/2018)
179.25
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/10/2018)
14.083
設定日
06/27/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LUXBVTB:LX
Luxicav - Global Income
|13.65 千
|1.81 百万
|12.63
|
AT214651:COR
|500.00
|497.79 千
|3.47
|
AL731917:COR
|2.02 千
|462.42 千
|3.22
|
AS201488:COR
|400.00
|374.71 千
|2.61
|
UV854940:COR
|450.00
|367.30 千
|2.56
|
AP909183:COR
|400.00
|308.80 千
|2.15
|
EK460904:COR
|300.00
|308.04 千
|2.15
|
AT120370:COR
|300.00
|301.82 千
|2.10
|
AN206662:COR
|300.00
|301.49 千
|2.10
|
QZ388091:COR
|400.00
|276.76 千
|1.93
企業概要
Luxicav Plus - Absolute Return is a SICAV incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to achieve an absolute performance over the medium term. The Fund primarily invests its assets in fixed or variable rate negotiable debt instruments and equities.
住所Luxicav Plus
19-21 boulevard du Prince Henri
L-1724 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-46-14-11-1