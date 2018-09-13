Luxembourg Selection Fund -
LXNUSEA:LX
195.53
USD
1.08
0.56%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
169.55 - 196.82
1年トータルリターン
13.98%
年初来リターン
7.72%
前日終値
194.45
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
195.53
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
43.668
設定日
02/25/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.88%
企業概要
Luxembourg Selection Fund - Nerrick US Equities is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests primarily in companies based in North America which are listed on a stock exchange or in companies that are listed on a stock exchange and generate most of their profits or revenues from North America.
住所Luxembourg Selection Fund
33A avenue J.F. Kennedy
1855 Luxemburg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-4512-12145
Webサイト
-