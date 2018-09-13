Luxembourg Selection Fund -
LXLGCAE:LX
75.79
EUR
0.41
0.54%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
前日終値
75.38
商品分類
SICAV
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
75.79
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
1.555
設定日
01/29/2016
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
企業概要
Luxembourg Selection Fund - Lundgreen's China Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities or equity-related securities issued by Chinese companies.
住所Luxembourg Selection Fund
33A avenue J.F. Kennedy
1855 Luxemburg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-4512-12145
Webサイト
-