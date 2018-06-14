Finanzmatrix
LXFL:GR
Dusseldorf
42.37
EUR
0.47
1.12%
更新日時 4:55 JST 2018/06/15
始値
42.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
41.90 - 42.55
前日終値
41.90
52週レンジ
39.68 - 43.35
1年トータルリターン
-0.98%
年初来リターン
0.64%
始値
42.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
41.90 - 42.55
出来高
0
前日終値
41.90
52週レンジ
39.68 - 43.35
1年トータルリターン
-1.97%
年初来リターン
0.64%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
42.41
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
8.771
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-1.20%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.77%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
2.80%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
2.85%
3年トータルリターン
-4.02%
5年トータルリターン
-0.48%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ALTSTP2:LX
Allianz Treasury Short Term
|16.00 千
|1.56 百万
|17.72
|
DEKFLEX:LX
Deka-Flex: - Euro
|1.00 千
|1.21 百万
|13.78
|
EUCASHA:AV
ESPA Reserve Euro
|1.00 千
|989.31 千
|11.27
|
CBNDDUWI:GR
ｺﾑｽﾃｰｼﾞETF MSCIﾜｰﾙﾄﾞTRN UCIT
|15.50 千
|783.68 千
|8.93
|
XMWO:GR
XﾄﾗｯｶｰｽﾞMSCIﾜｰﾙﾄﾞ･ｽﾜｯﾌﾟUCITS
|15.20 千
|765.47 千
|8.72
|
SWDA:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ ｺｱMSCIﾜｰﾙﾄﾞETF(米ﾄﾞﾙ
|15.80 千
|738.51 千
|8.41
|
LBRSTFI:GR
LBBWﾛｰｼｭﾄｯﾌｪ1
|8.85 千
|583.75 千
|6.65
|
C007:GR
ComStage MDAX TR UCITS ETF
|17.90 千
|448.13 千
|5.11
|
CBSXXR:GR
ComStage ETF STOXX Europe 60
|5.50 千
|441.93 千
|5.03
|
4GLD:GR
ｾﾄﾗ･ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞ
|11.80 千
|424.19 千
|4.83
企業概要
Finanzmatrix is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is long term capital appreciation. Depending on market conditions, the Fund invests in global equity and equity related subfunds,fixed income subfunds, money market subfunds, and other asset allocation subfunds.The Fund can also invest directly in equities, fixed income or other securities.
住所LRI Invest S.A.
9A, rue Gabriel Lippmann
L-5365 Munsbach
Luxembourg
電話番号Fon: 00352 - 261 500 4999
Webサイトwww.lri-invest.lu