Acatis Champions Select - Ac
LXF8:GR
Berlin
124.16
EUR
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2:02 JST 2018/06/15
始値
123.94
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
123.94 - 126.03
前日終値
124.17
52週レンジ
123.36 - 134.79
1年トータルリターン
-3.49%
年初来リターン
-0.08%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
125.02
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/14/2018)
84.922
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.69%
乖離率52週平均値
0.88%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
2.03%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-1.88%
3年トータルリターン
1.89%
5年トータルリターン
3.09%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BIJ:GR
ﾋﾞﾖｳ･ﾌﾞﾘｷﾞｯﾃ
|71.67 千
|3.86 百万
|3.40
|
LNSX:GR
ｼﾞｸｽﾄ･ﾘｰｼﾝｸﾞ
|178.24 千
|3.82 百万
|3.37
|
WUW:GR
ｳﾞｨｽﾃﾝﾎｰﾄ&ｳﾞｧﾃﾝﾊﾞｰｷﾞｼｬ
|160.00 千
|3.60 百万
|3.18
|
SUR:GR
ｻｰﾃｺ
|100.00 千
|2.52 百万
|2.22
|
VOS:GR
ﾌｫｽﾛｰ
|41.56 千
|2.37 百万
|2.09
|
NOKIA:FH
ﾉｷｱ
|450.00 千
|2.26 百万
|2.00
|
DNORD:DC
Ｄ/Ｓノルデン
|120.00 千
|2.18 百万
|1.92
|
MTX:GR
MTUｴｱﾛ･ｴﾝｼﾞﾝｽﾞ
|16.00 千
|2.16 百万
|1.90
|
TOBII:SS
ﾄﾋﾞｰ
|416.00 千
|2.10 百万
|1.86
|
NOVOB:DC
ノボ･ノルディスク
|50.00 千
|2.04 百万
|1.80
企業概要
Acatis Champions Select - Acatis ELM Konzept is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is growth. The Fund invests mainly in international equities, and equity related securities, bonds, money market instruments and certificates. The Fund can also invest in other subfunds that invest in various asset classes as well as in Emerging Markets.
住所4, rue Thomas Edison
L-1445 Luxembourg-Strassen
Luxembourg
電話番号Telefon:+352 27 35 72 - 1
Webサイトwww.wallberg.eu