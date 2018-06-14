EB-Oeko-Aktienfonds R
LXF6:GR
Berlin
177.78
EUR
0.82
0.46%
更新日時 4:55 JST 2018/06/15
始値
177.33
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
176.43 - 179.25
前日終値
176.96
52週レンジ
153.89 - 182.95
1年トータルリターン
12.11%
年初来リターン
1.83%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
179.25
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/14/2018)
41.675
設定日
05/13/1991
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.82%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.89%
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL MOLTER
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
1.57%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
2.79%
3年トータルリターン
5.81%
5年トータルリターン
13.27%
企業概要
EB-Oeko-Aktienfonds is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is growth. The Fund invests primarily in stocks and equitysecurities that are issued by companies involved in the production of environment friendly goods and natural health products.
住所IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A.
4, rue Thomas Edison
L-1445 Luxembourg-Strassen
Luxembourg
電話番号352-260248-1 Tel
Webサイトwww.ipconcept.lu