Acatis Champions Select - Ac
LXF5:TH
Tradegate
323.61
EUR
6.90
2.18%
更新日時 1:11 JST 2018/06/15
始値
323.61
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
323.61 - 323.61
前日終値
316.71
52週レンジ
310.23 - 353.66
1年トータルリターン
-2.05%
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/14/2018)
179.981
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
HENDRIK LEBER
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
2.53%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-4.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Acatis Champions Select - Acatis Aktien Deutschland ELM is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in equities of German issuers.
住所4, rue Thomas Edison
L-1445 Luxembourg-Strassen
Luxembourg
電話番号Telefon:+352 27 35 72 - 1
Webサイトwww.wallberg.eu