Acatis Champions Select - Ac
LXF5:GR
Berlin
318.62
EUR
2.56
0.81%
更新日時 4:55 JST 2018/06/15
始値
316.76
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
316.34 - 322.12
前日終値
316.06
52週レンジ
301.05 - 354.90
1年トータルリターン
0.54%
年初来リターン
-4.13%
始値
316.76
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
316.34 - 322.12
出来高
0
前日終値
316.06
52週レンジ
301.05 - 354.90
1年トータルリターン
0.64%
年初来リターン
-4.13%
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/14/2018)
179.981
設定日
01/03/2003
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
HENDRIK LEBER
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
2.53%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-1.86%
3年トータルリターン
6.29%
5年トータルリターン
11.01%
企業概要
Acatis Champions Select - Acatis Aktien Deutschland ELM is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in equities of German issuers.
住所4, rue Thomas Edison
L-1445 Luxembourg-Strassen
Luxembourg
電話番号Telefon:+352 27 35 72 - 1
Webサイトwww.wallberg.eu