Acatis Champions Select - AC

LXF3:GR
Hamburg
151.80
EUR
0.44
0.29%
更新日時 2:01 JST 2018/06/15
始値
151.92
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
151.68 - 152.33
前日終値
152.24
52週レンジ
135.86 - 155.94
1年トータルリターン
9.08%
年初来リターン
0.40%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
152.84
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/14/2018)
50.862
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.68%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.46%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
1.82%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
1.53%
3年トータルリターン
3.37%
5年トータルリターン
6.71%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
COINXBE:SS
Bitcoin Tracker EUR
10.05 千 1.77 百万 4.29
UBSMMKA:LX
UBS Lux ﾏﾈｰ･ﾏｰｹｯﾄ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ-豪ﾄﾞ
1.00 千 1.52 百万 3.68
FKTJ:GR
Nomura Real Return Fonds
2.60 千 1.48 百万 3.56
FRONOBD:LX
ﾉﾙﾃﾞｱ1 SICAV-ﾉﾙｳｪｰ債券ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
57.22 千 1.31 百万 3.16
CRSMCDI:LX
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund Lux
750.00 1.15 百万 2.77
XSTR:GR
XﾄﾗｯｶｰｽﾞII英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ･ｷｬｯｼｭ･ｽﾜｯﾌ
5.40 千 1.13 百万 2.73
FVSBDVP:LX
Flossbach von Storch - Curre
10.00 千 1.01 百万 2.45
U2I9:GR
ｱｰｽ･ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞUI
17.40 千 1.01 百万 2.43
RC306071:COR
650.00 998.28 千 2.41
FTMDPVL:LX
Modulor - Modulor Deep Value
9.00 千 971.46 千 2.35
企業概要
Acatis Champions Select - ACATIS VALUE PERFORMER is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests mainly in global equities, equity related securities, various certificates, as well as variable rate securities, and zero-coupon bonds. Additionally, the Fund can also invest in other subfunds.
住所
4, rue Thomas Edison
L-1445 Luxembourg-Strassen
Luxembourg
電話番号
Telefon:+352 27 35 72 - 1
Webサイト
www.wallberg.eu