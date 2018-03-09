Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Grow

LWSAX:US
NASDAQ GM
17.87
USD
0.24
1.36%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
16.57 - 18.35
1年トータルリターン
11.16%
年初来リターン
2.29%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
17.63
52週レンジ
16.57 - 18.35
1年トータルリターン
11.48%
年初来リターン
2.29%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
17.87
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
999.739
設定日
06/30/2005
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.1706
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.82%
ファンドマネージャ
GIULIO MARTINI / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
2.25%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
1.23%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LAHYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ﾊｲ･ｲｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
31.26 百万 240.68 百万 22.58
LMCYX:US
Lord Abbett Mid Cap Stock Fu
7.07 百万 208.15 百万 19.53
LVMIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Mid C
9.14 百万 202.36 百万 18.99
LAIDX:US
Lord Abbett International Di
26.87 百万 186.22 百万 17.47
LVCIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Large
5.44 百万 116.08 百万 10.89
LAFYX:US
Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund
3.39 百万 54.63 百万 5.13
LICYX:US
Lord Abbett International Co
2.13 百万 25.81 百万 2.42
LIFIX:US
Lord Abbett Inflation Focuse
1.76 百万 21.48 百万 2.02
LLDYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞｱﾍﾞｯﾄInvﾄﾗｽﾄ-ｼｮｰﾄDur IF
1.86 百万 8.03 百万 0.75
企業概要
Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Growth Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and growth of income. The Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests more in equity securities than fixed income securities and is appropriate for investors with a high risk tolerance who seek a diversified global portfolio.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com