Leith Wheeler Income Advanta
LWIADFB:CN
11.39
CAD
0.00
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
11.19 - 11.56
1年トータルリターン
3.99%
年初来リターン
0.16%
前日終値
11.39
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
11.3914
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
35.930
設定日
12/21/2010
直近配当額 ( 08/31/2018)
0.00661
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.70%
ファンドマネージャ
CATHERINE HEATH / ERIC LAM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
0.85%
企業概要
Leith Wheeler Income Advantage Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's objective seeks to provide a relatively stable source of tax efficient monthly income, with potential for long term growth through capital appreciation and growth in dividends. The Fund invests in fixed income securities, preferred shares, mortgages, and dividend paying equity securities.
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com