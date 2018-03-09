Leith Wheeler High Yield Bon
LWHYBBH:CN
9.42
CAD
0.00
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.05 - 10.03
1年トータルリターン
8.31%
年初来リターン
0.51%
前日終値
9.42
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
9.42067
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
37.739
設定日
05/27/2015
直近配当額 ( 02/28/2018)
0.0344
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.38%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Leith Wheeler High Yield Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks high level of income and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily high yielding fixed income securities issued by U.S., Canadian and other international corporations.
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com