Leith Wheeler High Yield Bon
LWHYBAN:CN
9.97
CAD
0.03
0.33%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.44 - 10.14
1年トータルリターン
10.99%
年初来リターン
6.18%
前日終値
9.93
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.96654
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
15.340
設定日
05/27/2015
直近配当額 ( 08/31/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leith Wheeler High Yield Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks high level of income and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily high yielding fixed income securities issued by U.S., Canadian and other international corporations.
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com