Leith Wheeler US Equity Fund
LWHUSEQ:CN
4.79
CAD
0.05
1.14%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
4.07 - 4.85
1年トータルリターン
8.79%
年初来リターン
4.46%
前日終値
4.74
52週レンジ
4.07 - 4.85
1年トータルリターン
8.99%
年初来リターン
4.46%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
4.78924
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 02/28/2018)
351.658
設定日
04/27/1994
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.0032
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.27%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.33%
企業概要
Leith Wheeler U.S. Equity Fund is an open-end mutual fund that seeks to provide superior long-term investment returns. The Fund invests in equity securities trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and the automated quotation system of the National Association of Securities Dealers. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities of American issuers.
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com