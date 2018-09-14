Leith Wheeler Money Market F
LWHMMKT:CN
10.00
CAD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 08/31/2018)
170.280
設定日
08/25/2010
52週レンジ
9.98 - 10.00
前日終値
10.00
1年トータルリターン
0.90%
年初来リターン
0.72%
ファンドマネージャ
CATHERINE HEATH / ERIC LAM
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
0.32%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
QZ624482:COR
|30.90 千
|30.85 百万
|22.47
|
AL741430:COR
|11.08 千
|11.04 百万
|8.04
|
QZ328727:COR
|1.75 千
|1.75 百万
|1.27
|
QZ032318:COR
|1.45 千
|1.45 百万
|1.05
|
QZ932068:COR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
QZ624480:COR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
QZ328724:COR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
JV631996:COR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund is an open-end mutual fund that seeks to provide an improved return for short-term investments. The Fund invests in government & corporate securities maturing within one year and rated R1 by the Dominion Bond Rating Service. The net asset value of the Fund will be allowed to fluctuate but efforts will be made to ensure that the net asset value per unit is close to $10
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com