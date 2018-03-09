Leith Wheeler Fixed Income F
LWHFINC:CN
10.66
CAD
0.03
0.26%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.59 - 11.13
1年トータルリターン
0.89%
年初来リターン
-1.21%
前日終値
10.69
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.662
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 02/28/2018)
196.900
設定日
04/27/1994
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.00762
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.29%
ファンドマネージャ
BEN HOMSY / ERIC LAM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
0.79%
企業概要
Leith Wheeler Fixed Income Fund is an open-end mutual fund that seeks to provide an attractive total return through investment in Canadian fixed income securities. The Fund will invest in government and corporate securities of varying maturities, depending upon the assessment by the Manager of future interest rates and prospective returns.
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com