Leith Wheeler Canadian Equit
LWHCAEQ:CN
50.41
CAD
0.18
0.35%
更新日時 20:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
44.93 - 50.41
1年トータルリターン
11.94%
年初来リターン
1.87%
前日終値
50.23
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
50.4073
資産総額 (十億 CAD) ( 05/31/2018)
3.024
設定日
04/27/1994
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2018)
0.10195
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.81%
ファンドマネージャ
NICK SZUCS / DAVID JILES
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
1.49%
企業概要
Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Fund is an open-end mutual fund that seeks to provide superior long-term investment returns. The Fund invests in selected Canadian common shares, convertible debentures and other equity related securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will keep its portfolio invested, to the greatest extent possible, in equity & equity related securities
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com