Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund
LWHBALA:CN
26.21
CAD
0.02
0.09%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
24.60 - 26.69
1年トータルリターン
6.34%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
前日終値
26.19
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
26.2123
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 02/28/2018)
112.474
設定日
09/22/1987
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.10938
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.67%
ファンドマネージャ
CATHERINE HEATH / BEN HOMSY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.10%
経費率
1.16%
企業概要
Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund is an open-end mutual fund that seeks to provide a long term rate of return that is superior to the rate an investor could achieve with a similar mix of equity and fixed income securities. The Fund invests in a balanced portfolio of common shares and fixed income securities.
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com