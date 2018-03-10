LO Funds - World Gold Expert
LWGEUMD:LX
14.57
USD
0.01
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
14.05 - 17.29
1年トータルリターン
-1.33%
年初来リターン
-8.56%
前日終値
14.58
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Precious Metal Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
14.5699
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
88.684
設定日
08/07/2003
直近配当額 ( 11/25/2015)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JOSEPH MILTON FOSTER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.10%
経費率
1.45%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BTO:CN
B2ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞ
|2.19 百万
|5.57 百万
|5.87
|
NEM:US
ニューモント･マイニング
|131.70 千
|4.76 百万
|5.02
|
AEM:CN
ｱｸﾞﾆｺ･ｲｰｸﾞﾙ･ﾏｲﾝｽﾞ
|100.19 千
|4.48 百万
|4.72
|
EVN:AU
ｴﾎﾞﾘｭｰｼｮﾝ･ﾏｲﾆﾝｸﾞ
|2.27 百万
|4.11 百万
|4.33
|
FRES:LN
ﾌﾚｽﾆｰﾖ
|219.00 千
|3.79 百万
|3.99
|
GOLD:US
ﾗﾝﾄﾞｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾘｿｰｼｽﾞ
|35.30 千
|3.47 百万
|3.65
|
RGLD:US
ﾛｲﾔﾙ･ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞ
|39.10 千
|3.29 百万
|3.46
|
KL:CN
ｶｰｸﾗﾝﾄﾞ･ﾚｲｸ･ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞ
|272.82 千
|3.20 百万
|3.37
|
AGI:CN
ｱﾗﾓｽ･ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞ
|496.86 千
|3.15 百万
|3.32
|
CNL:CN
ｺﾝﾁﾈﾝﾀﾙ･ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞ
|1.19 百万
|2.85 百万
|3.00
企業概要
LO Funds - World Gold Expertise Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation through exposure to a large number of world financial markets. The Fund invests principally in equities or similar securities of companies around the world which operate in the gold, precious metals and precious gemstones sectors.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com