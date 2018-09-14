Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund
LWFBFNL:CN
25.16
CAD
0.06
0.24%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
24.03 - 25.63
1年トータルリターン
7.79%
年初来リターン
0.78%
前日終値
25.10
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
25.1553
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 08/31/2018)
118.888
設定日
09/10/2015
直近配当額 ( 06/29/2018)
0.12815
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.04%
ファンドマネージャ
CATHERINE HEATH / BEN HOMSY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.85%
経費率
0.95%
企業概要
Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund is an open-end mutual fund that seeks to provide a long term rate of return that is superior to the rate an investor could achieve with a similar mix of equity and fixed income securities. The Fund invests in a balanced portfolio of common shares and fixed income securities.
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com