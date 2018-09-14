Leith Wheeler Corporate Fixe
LWCRFIB:CN
9.87
CAD
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.80 - 10.13
1年トータルリターン
1.82%
年初来リターン
0.44%
前日終値
9.88
ファンド分類
General Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.87461
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
32.650
設定日
05/29/2014
直近配当額 ( 08/31/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CATHERINE HEATH / BEN HOMSY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
0.79%
企業概要
Leith Wheeler Corporate Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's investment objective seeks to provide a relatively stable source of monthly income. The Fund invests in fixed income securities (including corporate bonds, preferred shares, high-yield debt, loans, convertible debt and guaranteed mortgages.)
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com